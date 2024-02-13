Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid a defensive bias. Shares of veterinary medicine concern Zoetis fell slightly after it forecast growth in 2024 revenue.

The consumer-price index rose 0.3% in January from a month earlier, above the rate economists had forecast.

U.S. lawmakers have written to various government bodies, including the Department of Defense, seeking to investigate Chinese biotech companies Wuxi AppTec and Wuxi Biologics over alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Breast-implants maker Sientra has filed for bankruptcy as robust demand for its aesthetic products during the Covid-19 pandemic's "Zoom boom" cooled.

