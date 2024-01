Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out defensive sectors that had lagged the market in 2023.

The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized requirements to streamline the process for doctors and patients seeking health insurance approval for medical care and treatments.

