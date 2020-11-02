Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Shares Climb Ahead of Election -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:49pm EST

Shares of health-care companies moved higher ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Investors have been hoping for a definitive result in the presidential race, helping to avoid a contested outcome, and clear control of the Senate and House by the same major party. That would lead to more clarity on additional stimulus packages and new legislation on health care and taxes.

The Affordable Care Act's open enrollment started Sunday as millions of Americans have lost or are losing job-based coverage during the coronavirus pandemic, casting a spotlight on health care in the final sprint of the presidential and congressional elections. This open-enrollment period may be the most unpredictable in the history of the 2010 health law. More people need ACA coverage because of job losses, but the law could be invalidated by the Supreme Court. A ruling could also end federal subsidies relied on by more than 80% of enrollees. Health-policy experts said those pressures complicate efforts to estimate enrollment, a metric that is closely watched by both the law's detractors and its proponents.

"If this were a normal year, we would expect to see enrollment quite stable with premiums not increasing and more insurers participating," said Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health-care research organization. "But this is not a normal year. There's no model in any computer that can predict what will happen."

Meanwhile, European governments beset by an autumn wave of Covid-19 are turning to mass testing, in some cases screening swaths of their population at once, in a bid to contain a pandemic that has forced nations into further lockdowns. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1748ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pConsumer Shares Rise; Staples Stocks Lead Gainers -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:49pHealth Care Shares Climb Ahead of Election -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:46pIndustrials Rise as Factory Activity Rebounds -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:41pMaterials Shares Climb as Investors Bet on Growth -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:40pHALLADOR ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
PU
05:40pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Interagency Paper on Sound Practices to Strengthen Operational Resilience
PU
05:38pEnergy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:28pWall Street rises in choppy session
RE
05:20pNACCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
4Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group