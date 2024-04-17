WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market traded to both sides of unchanged on Wednesday, settling narrowly mixed.

After losing over C$20 per tonne in the span of two days, values were looking oversold and in need of correction. Strength in the Chicago soy market was also supportive.

However, a lack of significant export demand remained a bearish influence in the background, with the export pace lagging well behind what moved at the same time a year ago.

Beneficial moisture in parts of Western Canada also weighed on prices. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower on the day, which also pressured the Canadian oilseed.

There were an estimated 66,616 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Tuesday when 80,856 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 43,760 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 


 
 Canola 
        Price   Change 
 May    611.60  dn 0.90 
 Jul    623.80  up 0.30 
 Nov    638.20  dn 1.80 
 Jan    646.50  dn 1.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
 Months               Prices                Volume 
 May/Jul    11.00 under to 12.30 under      9,675 
 May/Nov    26.60 under to 29.80 under        549 
 May/Jan    36.30 under to 37.70 under          8 
 Jul/Nov    14.20 under to 17.80 under     10,405 
 Jul/Jan    23.60 under to 25.10 under          6 
 Nov/Jan    7.70 under to 8.50 under        1,232 
 Jan/Mar    3.40 under to 3.80 under            5

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-24 1547ET