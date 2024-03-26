Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down after mixed economic data.

U.S. factory orders rose 1.4% in February and business investment also rose sharply in perhaps an early sign of revival in the manufacturing side of the economy.

The Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity index was minus 11 points in March, from minus 5 reported in February.

Economists had expected the index to tick up to a still-negative minus 4, according to a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Denmark's Maersk said shipping delays may occur as a result of the Baltimore bridge collapse earlier on Tuesday as cargoes are rerouted to nearby ports.

BYD reported a rise in net profit in the fourth quarter as it overtook Tesla as the top global seller of electric vehicles on a quarterly basis.

