Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply amid generally strong earnings.

Logistics company XPO rallied after it said it hauled more tonnes of freight than anticipated. Rivals were mixed, with CH Robinson slipping and freight railroad CSX rising slightly.

South Korean manufacturer LG Chem signed a $19 billion deal with General Motors to supply cathode materials used to make electric-vehicle batteries. In a bad sign for global trade, industrial production in major exporter Germany shrank more than anticipated in the latest monthly data.

02-07-24