The poll gathered responses from 1,565 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.
* 50% of voters said that if former President Donald Trump were convicted of a crime, he would still be fit for the presidency. 47% said he would not be fit for the office if convicted.
* 37% consider themselves moderate or liberal, compared to 29% in the party's 2016 primary.
* 49% of voters had a college degree, compared to 53% in the party's 2016 primary.
* 8% of voters usually think of themselves as Democrats, compared to 3% in the party's 2016 primary.
* 19% said they decided who to vote for in the last few days.
* Whites who consider themselves evangelical or born-again Christians made up 19% of voters, compared to 23% in the 2016 primary.
* 69% said the condition of the U.S. economy is not-so-good or poor, while 30% say it is excellent or good.
* 56% said they expect the next generation of Americans to be worse off, compared 33% in the 2016 primary
* 34% of voters said the economy mattered most when deciding how they would vote in the contest, compared to 31% who said immigration mattered most. 11% cited abortion policy and 17% said foreign policy.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco)
By Jason Lange