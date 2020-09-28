Log in
News  >  Companies

McAfee : Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. McAfee has applied to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MCFE.”

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Securities will also serve as joint-bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place.


© Business Wire 2020
