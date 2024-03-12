The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan restores claims by Adam Hart, a former McKesson business development executive.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by a whistleblower who accused McKesson of providing drug pricing tools to doctors to induce them to purchase drugs from the company.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
