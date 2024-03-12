March 12, 2024 at 09:21 am EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by a whistleblower who accused McKesson of providing drug pricing tools to doctors to induce them to purchase drugs from the company.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan restores claims by Adam Hart, a former McKesson business development executive.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)