The Mexican government said a U.S. labeling rule for products from U.S.-born and raised animals discriminates against Mexican exports, and urged U.S. authorities to reconsider the decision.

The Economy Ministry, which handles trade issues, said the labeling rule goes against the principles of economic integration in the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, and that Mexico is analyzing the possibility of resorting to dispute mechanisms under the USMCA and the World Trade Organization.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week that the final rule allows the voluntary use of the "Product of USA," or "Made in the USA" label for meat, poultry and egg products when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the U.S.

"The rule will prohibit misleading U.S. origin labeling in the market, and help ensure that the information that consumers receive about where their food comes from is truthful," the USDA said. The final rule was supported by petitions and comments from stakeholders and data from a nationwide consumer survey, it added.

The Mexican ministry said in a statement that the rule "could create barriers to binational production chains, in particular to exports of Mexican cattle, and beef and its derivatives, which totaled $3 billion in 2023."

The measure "threatens to create disruptions in food chains, as well as logistical complications and additional costs, which will ultimately be paid by Mexican producers, but above all U.S. consumers," the ministry added.

