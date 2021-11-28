Log in
NOC National Oil : Harouge Oil Operations.... An Open Invitation to Tender No (33/2021) For supply , installation , commissioning of new power supply 480 v board at Amal field.

Harouge Oil Operations, a joint operating company on behalf of National Oil Operation, Libya and Suncor Oil (North Africa) GmbH, announces an invitation to participate in tender No (33/2021) for Companies which have the required Legal and valid License documents.

Brief Description of the Project:

supply, installation, commissioning of new power supply 480 v board at Amal field.

To all National Companies that are specialized in this field, and foreign companies which are specialized and registered in Libya, and wish to participate in this tenders who are technically capable to executing this tender, should send an approved representative to collect the tender package.

The Collection of the package is from Tender Committee office, 6th floor at the company head office in Tripoli, note that the date for collection of the tender package commences on Monday 13/12/2021 until Wednesday 15/12/2021 from (9:30) am to (11:30) am. The package will be issued according to the following criteria:

1. Send Official letter before the date of collecting the ITT package addressed to HOO Company's Chairman of Tender Committee confirming the desire to participate in this Tender, via email to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

2. Fill the attached copy of consultant information form and make sure that your contact details are correct and current and send it with the participation letter.

3. Provide a copy of the following legal documents upon receipt the ITT package:

• Valid license compatible with the required work.

• Commercial Registration

• Certificate of Registration in Chamber of Commerce.

• Payment of tax certificate

• Article of association.

Note: During the legal evaluation phase, companies whose specialized field of work is not compatible with the required work will be excluded and HOO will not be responsible for any expenses incurred by the company that is excluded in particular.

4. Depositing nonrefundable amount of (1000) one thousand Libyan dinars as a price for purchasing the ITT package in Harouge' s account No. (9001679017) at First Gulf Bank, A deposit slip is required upon receipt of ITT package.

5. In case of no queries / inquiries are received from the bidder prior to bid submittal , this will be deemed mean that the bidder had studied the scope / specifications bid package, found it clear from both technical & commercial aspects, therefore in case of any shortages and/or change of specifications from HOO original scope/specifications bid package, shall result in disqualifying the bidder's offer, and shall be excluded from further considerations with no obligation to HOO to request any clarification from the bidder.

1. Bid bond with a value of (5,000) five Thousand Libyan Dinars submitted with your offer in the form of a certified check in a separate envelope, which shall be refunded in the event of failure to secure the tender. The check shall be issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations or by bank guarantee letter available for (6) months from the date of submitting the offer, and shall be issued by one of the worldwide first class banks in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

Notes: Any company or contractor interested in participating in this tender is responsible for all costs involved.

If you have any questions please contact the Tender Committee via:

fax no :+218- 21- 3330090

Email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
