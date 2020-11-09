Nathan's Famous Brings Another New York Classic to the Middle East, Continuing Partnership With Mezzan Group

Nathan’s Famous and Mezzan Bring Pat LaFrieda New York Cheesesteak to Middle East Food Service and Delivery

Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, brings another New York classic, the Nathan’s New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, to the Middle East with its partnership with Mezzan Holding KSC. Mezzan Holding, through one of its subsidiaries, will manufacture and distribute the cheesesteak through food service. It will be available to consumers through third-party delivery in the coming weeks, with retail following at the beginning of next year. Mezzan Holding KSC is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, consumer goods and pharmaceutical products in the Gulf and this partnership further solidifies Nathan’s Famous’ commitment to the Middle East through the manufacturing and distribution of Nathan’s Famous products.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Mezzan by adding another classic Nathan’s Famous menu item to their distribution,” said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. “With the positive feedback we have received from our recent launch of the Nathan’s Famous Halal hot dogs with Mezzan, we expect the community will love the New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda. Mezzan continues to be a great partner and we are delighted that we can continue to introduce new menu items throughout the UAE.”

Mezzan Holding KSC subsidiary, Khazan Meat Factory, will produce the Halal certified Pat LaFrieda premium quality black angus ribeye, which is topped with caramelized onions, LaFrieda’s Butcher Reserve Steak Sauce, American cheese, and placed on an artisan baguette to create the cheesesteak. Nathan’s Famous introduced the New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda to the New York area in October of 2019 and have since expanded to their restaurants across the country.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Mezzan to distribute the Nathan’s New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda throughout the Middle East,” says Pat LaFrieda. “Nathan’s Famous has continued to be a great partner and we are thrilled to be a part of their brand as we continue to grow our customer base across the globe.”

“With Nathan’s well known name from the US and the recent distribution launch of their new Halal hot dogs, we know the New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda will resonate well with consumers in the UAE,” states Lindsay Wakefield, commercial director Mezzan Holding.

Through a separate partnership with Kitopi, a cloud kitchen platform that partners with restaurants for delivery, Nathan’s Famous will also distribute the Pat LaFrieda Cheesesteak through all of the third-party delivery platforms in the area.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 11 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Mazzan Group

Operates in seven countries through 30 subsidiaries with more than 8,500 employees

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Olayan Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 130,000 meals a day in Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE through its catering business

Has a total of 140,000 square meters in food, beverage and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Afghanistan

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast food chains, airline catering services and large food services companies.

Mezzan Holding is a 70-year old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, and Afghanistan.

