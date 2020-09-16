National Land Realty : Introduces Comprehensive, Low-Cost Healthcare Options for Partners

Clearwater Benefits Partnership Brings NLR Agents, Brokers Access to Innovative Healthcare Solutions

National Land Realty (NLR), the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties, today announced a strategic partnership with Clearwater Benefits to provide its agents and brokers with innovative, low-cost health care choices.

“As independent contractors, real estate agents and brokers typically purchase healthcare on the open market, which is often cost-prohibitive, so that’s why we’re excited to provide a better way for our team to acquire coverage,” said Jason Walter, CEO of National Land. “At NLR, although we are local to the areas we serve, we are dedicated to the success of our national team. Our exclusive partnership with Clearwater means our agents and brokers will have access to affordable, quality healthcare so they can focus on establishing long-lasting relationships and help their clients succeed.”

A 2018study by the National Association of REALTORS® showed that 14 percent of its members have no health insurance. According to Clearwater Benefits, independent contractors enrolled in their programs save an average of $10,000 on fixed healthcare expenses and 80 percent on out-of-pocket expenses.

“We are thrilled to partner with National Land Realty to provide hundreds of agents across the United States with access to our affordable, innovative healthcare choices,” said Jason Sherman, president and co-founder of Clearwater Benefits. “National Land Realty is an innovator in the industry and cares tremendously about its agents and brokers.”

Clearwater Benefits is an insurance brokerage that offers coverage to people who want affordable healthcare and substantial protection for themselves and their families. National Land Realty agents and brokers can enroll in traditional insurance or an innovative healthcare option that is more affordable than coverage purchased on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Now agents and brokers will have a dedicated concierge to help them maximize their savings and access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 medical care via videoconferencing.

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty (NLR) is the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties. Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogues land data in extremely detailed ways, the company makes it easy to view and zero in on the right property in the right place. Founded in Greenville, SC, in 2007, NLR has more than 70 offices in 47 states. To learn more visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005956/en/