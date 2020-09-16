Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Land Realty : Introduces Comprehensive, Low-Cost Healthcare Options for Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Clearwater Benefits Partnership Brings NLR Agents, Brokers Access to Innovative Healthcare Solutions

National Land Realty (NLR), the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties, today announced a strategic partnership with Clearwater Benefits to provide its agents and brokers with innovative, low-cost health care choices.

“As independent contractors, real estate agents and brokers typically purchase healthcare on the open market, which is often cost-prohibitive, so that’s why we’re excited to provide a better way for our team to acquire coverage,” said Jason Walter, CEO of National Land. “At NLR, although we are local to the areas we serve, we are dedicated to the success of our national team. Our exclusive partnership with Clearwater means our agents and brokers will have access to affordable, quality healthcare so they can focus on establishing long-lasting relationships and help their clients succeed.”

A 2018study by the National Association of REALTORS® showed that 14 percent of its members have no health insurance. According to Clearwater Benefits, independent contractors enrolled in their programs save an average of $10,000 on fixed healthcare expenses and 80 percent on out-of-pocket expenses.

“We are thrilled to partner with National Land Realty to provide hundreds of agents across the United States with access to our affordable, innovative healthcare choices,” said Jason Sherman, president and co-founder of Clearwater Benefits. “National Land Realty is an innovator in the industry and cares tremendously about its agents and brokers.”

Clearwater Benefits is an insurance brokerage that offers coverage to people who want affordable healthcare and substantial protection for themselves and their families. National Land Realty agents and brokers can enroll in traditional insurance or an innovative healthcare option that is more affordable than coverage purchased on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Now agents and brokers will have a dedicated concierge to help them maximize their savings and access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 medical care via videoconferencing.

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty (NLR) is the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties. Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogues land data in extremely detailed ways, the company makes it easy to view and zero in on the right property in the right place. Founded in Greenville, SC, in 2007, NLR has more than 70 offices in 47 states. To learn more visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXCHANGE BANK SANTA ROSA CA : Welcomes Lori Crechriou as Vice President Special Assets Manager
PU
05:59pBristow Names Jennifer Whalen Chief Financial Officer and Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Program
PU
05:59pLANTRONIX : Delivers IoT Connectivity to Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat
PU
05:59pAKERNA : partners with Domo to provide MJ Analytics, a first of its kind actionable insights product
PR
05:59pSurend Dayal Named Among ‘The Most Inspiring AI CEOs to Watch in 2020'
BU
05:57pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pSEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Retail Investor Protections and Modernize the Rule Governing Quotations for Over-the-Counter Securities
NE
05:55pII VI INCORPORATED : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation
PU
05:55pBOOST YOUR POTENTIAL : How to Earn a Bonus Premium for Old-Crop, New-Crop
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $6.6 million Registered Direct ..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
5SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group