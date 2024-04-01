Early Clues Emerge on Senate's Plans for TikTok

Some lawmakers backing a crackdown on the popular Chinese-controlled app worry that overly broad changes to a House bill by the Senate could significantly delay the effort or derail it permanently.

U.S. Tech Giants Turn to Mexico to Make AI Gear, Spurning China

Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.

'Godzilla x Kong' Tops Expectations With Year's No. 2 Opening Weekend

The monster adventure's debut hauls in $80 million in ticket sales at the box office.

AT&T Reset 7.6 Million Customers' Passcodes After Data Breach

Account holders' information was leaked on the dark web about two weeks ago but appears to have come from 2019 or earlier.

Discord to Start Showing Ads for Gamers to Boost Revenue

The chat platform, which has long avoided advertising, is the latest tech company to lean into paid promotions.

A Peter Thiel-Backed AI Startup, Cognition Labs, Seeks $2 Billion Valuation

The funding round could increase the startup's valuation nearly sixfold in a matter of weeks, reflecting the AI frenzy.

OpenAI Announces Technology That Can Re-Create Human Voices

Voice Engine, which can read words aloud in an AI-version of a person's voice, adds to worries about deepfake risks in an election year.

Tupperware Delays Filing Annual Results Amid Accountant Shortage

Cash-strapped Tupperware Brands is delaying its annual results due to internal control issues and a shortage of accountants.

Huawei Bounces Back From U.S. Sanctions as Profit Doubles

The results are a stunning comeback for the Chinese tech-giant, years after U.S. export controls cut it off from advanced technology.

Tesla's Terrible Quarter Catches Some Analysts Asleep at the Wheel

Whatever delivery number the electric-vehicle maker reports for January through March, it will be well below the 'consensus' on your terminal screen.

