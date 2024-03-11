March 11, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

JPMorgan Growth Arm Backs Cyber Business Eye Security

European Union rule changes and a talent shortage are driving investor interest in cybersecurity.

How Bitcoin Made a Believer Out of BlackRock

Chief Executive Larry Fink's U-turn illustrates Wall Street's growing desire to capitalize on a market that has long been considered the Wild West of finance.

Life at Regional and Small Banks, One Year After SVB Failed

Five regional-bank executives talk about their industry after a long year.

A Year After Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse, the Rules Are Still Catching Up

New proposed regulations won't address some root causes of regional banking malaise.

NYCB's capital infusion and new chief executive draw praise, but risks remain

Moody's reviews the bank for an upgrade, while D.A. Davidson flags deposit flight and threat to credit quality due to multifamily-loan exposure.

Fidelity Investments Cuts About 700 Jobs This Week

Investment giant had hired aggressively in recent years during the market rally

Regional Bank Stocks Could Be the Next Hot Play. Here's Why.

With New York Community Bancorp getting a rescue, a cloud over other regional banks could soon lift. Here are the stocks to buy.

Sam Altman's Eye-Scanning Worldcoin Venture Appeals Spanish Ban

Spain's Data Protection Agency on Wednesday ordered a precautionary measure prohibiting Worldcoin's activities in the country for up to three months.

The Banking Crisis a Year Ago Upended the Venture Debt Market. Founders Are Still Adjusting.

Roughly a year after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, venture debt remains tough to access. That is particularly true for early-stage startups, despite competitors rushing into the market.

When Wall Street Rolls Out the Red Carpet for You, Who Pays?

The investing business thrives on fees. No wonder it's pile-driving investors into private assets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-24 0015ET