NYCB and Meridian Rode the Property Boom Together. Now They're Struggling.

The bank got many of its loans from a broker now blacklisted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

ESG Investing Might Never Recover

Outflows from funds focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance concerns show no signs of stopping. It may be that the moniker has run its course.

Surge in Home Prices Draws Eager House Flippers

Surging home prices have changed everything about U.S. housing. Small investors are eager to cash in.

Can the Biggest Bet on Bitcoin Hold Up?

Investors are willing to pay a premium for Michael Saylor's gambit.

Foreign Direct Investment in China Continues to Fall

Foreign direct investment in China dropped, continuing a fall that started after economic growth plateaued amid a prolonged property downturn and weak domestic demand.

Education Department Botches College Financial Aid. Again.

The agency said that roughly 200,000 of the 1.5 million-plus federal financial aid applications processed and shared with schools and states so far will need to be recalculated.

Santander Expects to Pay Out More Than $6.5 Billion to Shareholders for 2024

Santander said it expects to pay out more than 6 billion euros ($6.52 billion) in dividends and share buybacks for this year.

Hannon's Take: The Swiss Aside, Central Bankers Have Yet to Declare Victory

It is increasingly clear that central banks in rich countries expect to lower rates over coming months. But only one has declared victory in the battle to tame inflation.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Elliott Investment, M&G, Virgin Money and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Robinhood Co-Founder to Step Down as Creative Chief

Baiju Bhatt launched Robinhood with Vlad Tenev in 2013 and served as its co-chief executive until 2020, when he transitioned to chief creative officer.

