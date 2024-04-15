Wall Street Powers Goldman to Higher Quarterly Earnings

Revenue from investment banking and trading, the bank's traditional powerhouses, surged.

Charles Schwab Stock Rallies. Outlook for Cash Sorting Is Better Than You Think.

The company's total client assets hit a record $9.1 trillion for the first quarter, up 20% from the same period a year ago.

M&T Bank Had a Tough Quarter. Why the Stock Is Leading the S&P 500 Today.

The regional lender's earnings and net interest income decline sharply from the year-ago quarter.

Here's What Higher for Longer Means for the Stock Market

Stocks are still trading near record levels, but some investors say further gains may be more difficult to come by.

Certain Biotech Investors Get an Early Look at Results. Is That Fair?

Private investments in public equities, or PIPEs, are all the rage in biotech, but some investors resent the sharing of nonpublic information.

CVC Looks to Raise at Least $1.3 Billion in Amsterdam IPO

The global buyout firm is making a second attempt to go public in less than six months.

BNP Paribas Buys Fosun's Stake in Ageas

BNP Paribas is buying Fosun's 9% shareholding in Belgium insurer Ageas for roughly $777 million.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Goldman Sachs, euro bank bonds, Ageas, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Franklin Templeton Turns Toward Private Investing as Mutual-Fund Business Shrinks

After a string of acquisitions, the firm now manages more than $260 billion in alternative assets like private credit.

Will Banks Finally Have to Pay You More for Your Savings?

Deposit costs are still a moving target, even for the biggest banks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-24 1615ET