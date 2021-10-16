Nissan : Pathfinder and Frontier Garner Awards at Miami Auto Show

The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan Frontier picked up a pair of Sobre Ruedas Awards today during ceremonies at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder (Photo: Business Wire)

2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Sobre Ruedas Best SUV. All-new from the ground up, the 2022 Pathfinder combines rugged capability with family-focused versatility. With an all-new design inspired by the original 1987 Pathfinder, the exterior combines reimagined proportions with truck-like brawn. The interior provides seating for up to eight passengers – the first time ever for Pathfinder – and more space and comfort for the family. It is available in four well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum and in a choice of two-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

2022 Nissan Frontier: Sobre Ruedas Best Medium Pick-Up Truck. The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan’s six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior and the latest driver assistance and connectivity technologies. It is an authentic midsize truck with a range of body, drivetrain and equipment configurations carefully selected to fit customer needs. The 2022 Frontier is available in King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations, 4x2 and 4x4 drive and choice of S, SV PRO-4X (4x4 only) and new-for-2022 PRO-X (4x2 only).

“We are delighted to bestow two important Sobre Ruedas Awards to two Nissan products this year. This is a testimony of the great quality of both the Pathfinder and the Frontier, but also of the preference they have conquered in the market, particularly among Hispanic consumers,” said Jaime Florez, director, Sobre Ruedas.

For almost two decades, Sobre Ruedas has established a very sound criteria to choose the nominees in 12 categories. The vehicles have been – or are scheduled to be in the market – before the last day of the current year, must have proven standards of quality, high levels of popularity among Hispanics, and certainly provide good value for the money. A group of journalists, well known in the automotive industry and the Hispanic community, assisted the Editorial Board with the task of making the final decisions.

Along with the all-new Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier, the revolutionary 2023 Nissan Z1 makes its U.S. auto show debut in Miami.

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show runs October 16 – 24, 2021 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

About Sobre Ruedas

Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcasted live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Deportes, a network of radio stations and on-line audio platforms. Every weekend, thousands of Hispanics all over the country tune their radios and devices on Unan1mo Sports, to listen to Jaime Florez and Niky Pauli and share with them their common passions: cars, engines, anything on wheels and the latest information on automotive sports.

1. 2023 Nissan Z is not yet available for purchase. Expected availability Spring of 2022

