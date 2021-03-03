Log in
PAC Machinery Introduces a Unique Solution for Sustainable E-commerce Order Poly Mailing Using its Eco-friendly Recylene™ Brand Poly Material With Their High-Speed Rollbag™ Automatic Poly Baggers

03/03/2021
PAC Machinery pairs its versatile Rollbag Automatic Baggers and new Rollbag new material formulation is ideal for poly mailer bags as it is exceedingly strong yet uses thinner gauge material. The machine/material combination is an environmentally-friendly approach to E-commerce fulfillment.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today the availability of their proprietary Recylene brand recycled/recyclable bag material. The new material blend features a unique formula containing over 50% recycled content. This content is a blend of industrial and consumer recycled poly. The recycled consumer material is sourced mainly from the curbside recycling of food-quality poly used in milk jugs. While this unique mailer bag material measures only 2mil thick, it is very strong and complies with USPS and FedEx requirements. Using less material than standard mailer bags (up to 30% less), Recylene reduces the burden on the environment. The cost of Recylene is only marginally higher than that of a conventional poly mailer, and research has suggested that consumers will gladly pay a bit more to contribute to a cleaner environment. 

Recylene mailer bags will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger, but when used on PAC's versatile, high-speed, R1285 Automatic Bagger, the combination makes for a formidable solution for fast, environmentally-conscious, E-commerce order fulfillment packaging.

"Until now, E-commerce fulfillment packaging operations lacked a bag material that utilized a high percentage of recycled material in its formulation. Conventional poly bags typically contain a small percentage of recycled content (often derived from the waste material in their manufacturing process); this content is usually in the single digits. Conventional material thickness is around 3 mil, depending on the manufacturer", reports Mr. Greg Berguig, V.P. Sales and Marketing at PAC Machinery. "Our new Recylene material uses a special blend of consumer and industrial recycled material that exceeds 50% of the total bag material content. We believe the use of our newest bag material, which contains a much higher recycled material and is thinner and stronger, is a winning combination that will appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers", adds Berguig.

An automatic bagger running Recylene bags: A uniquely sustainable order fulfillment packaging solution
The high-speed Rollbag R1285 automatic poly bagger utilizing Recylene bags adds up to one of the fastest tabletop order packaging systems available. Plus, the thermal printer easily integrates into any warehouse management system and provides a broad range of connectivity options to meet numerous application requirements. Now, packaging operations can save by combining a genuinely unique poly blend material and a compact automatic poly bagger.

About PAC Machinery
PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include bag sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink packaging systems, automatic baggers, and pre-opened bags on a roll. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950s and now designs, manufactures, and markets products through its family of companies and brands: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, and Converting Technology. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1 (800) 985-9570 x125. 

Watch Recylene in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_vMJF6UyKE&t=7s

Media contact:
Robert Goldberg
Marketing Director
1 (800) 985-9570 x125
bobg@pacmachinery.com
www.pacmachinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff12d161-84aa-403c-b147-f3a571ae6311

Eco-friendly RecyleneTM Brand Poly Mailer Bag

RecyleneTM is a trademark of PAC Machinery.


Primary Logo

Recylene mailer bags for e-commerce order fulfillment

The new Recylene material blend features a unique formula containing over 50% recycled content. This content is a blend of industrial and consumer recycled poly. The recycled consumer material is sourced mainly from the curbside recycling of food-quality poly used in milk jugs.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
