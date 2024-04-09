STORY: "It is the sentence of this court, Ms.. Crumley, that you serve 10 to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections."

A Michigan judge sentenced the parents of a teen who shot and killed four classmates to 10 to 15 years in prison each.

A jury convicted Jennifer and Ethan Crumbley of manslaughter in a rare case of parents being held responsible in a school shooting.

Their son Ethan Crumbley was 15 when he went on a shooting rampage at Oxford High School in 2021.

He pleaded guilty in 2022 to four counts of first-degree murder and other charges, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

Several parents of the victims gave emotional impact statements prior to the sentencing including Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of Madisyn Baldwin who was 17.

"You show no remorse, no respect or compassion for our families, the same traits that you bestowed upon your son or the traits that you have toward my family in the pieces. The lack of compassion that you shown is outrageous. Not only did your son kill my daughter, but you both did as well."

Jennifer Crumbley, said she expressed her "deepest sorrow" and said she had had no inkling her son was capable of killing.

"The Ethan that I knew was a good kid. He loved his pets, the family vacations. My husband and I used to say we have the perfect kid. I truly believed that. And that's who I saw and thought I knew."

Prosecutors in the trials of both Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley said the parents were criminally negligent for providing a gun for their child as a Christmas present.

They also faulted them for ignoring signs his mental health had deteriorated and that he was potentially violent.

The parents' defense teams argued, among other points, that it was impossible for the mother and the father to envision their son would carry out a mass shooting.

Experts and gun safety advocates have said their trials were an important step in holding gun-owning parents more accountable for school violence carried out by their children.