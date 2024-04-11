MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $3.65 billion for February, the narrowest since the $3.55 billion shortfall in September 2023, preliminary official data showed on Thursday.

Imports in February rose 6.3% to $9.55 billion from a year earlier, highest since the 7.7% growth in October 2022. Exports increased 15.7% to $5.9 billion, the highest growth since October 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)