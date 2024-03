STORY: Francis, who recently curtailed his speaking engagements because of fatigue related to bouts of bronchitis and influenza, read a long homily during a Holy Thursday "Mass of the Chrism" in St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis urged priests to be compassionate, admit when they have "strayed from the path of holiness" and avoid duplicity, dishonesty and hypocrisy.

During the service, the 87-year-old renewed his vows along with thousands of priests in the basilica and blessed oils that will be used in Church sacraments.