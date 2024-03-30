Monday 4/1

The Institute for Supply Management releases both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Indexes for March. Consensus estimate for the Manufacturing PMI, which is released on Monday, is for a 48.5 reading, nearly one point more than in February. The Services PMI, which is released on Wednesday, is expected to come in at 52.5, roughly even with the previous data. The services sector has outpaced the manufacturing sector for about three years since the economy fully reopened after the pandemic.

Tuesday 4/2

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Expectations are for 8.7 million job openings on the last business day in February, 163,000 fewer than in January. There are currently 1.4 job openings for every unemployed person, down from a peak of two in March of 2022.

Friday 4/5

The BLS releases the jobs report for March. Economists forecast a 180,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, following a 275,000 gain in February. The unemployment rate is expected to remained unchanged at 3.9%. The unemployment rate has been below 4% for more than two consecutive years, the first time that has happened since the late 1960s.

