The investments "to the mutual benefit of both countries" will target key sectors ranging from energy transition, semiconductor, aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital, health, hospitality and culture, it added.
The investment was announced as Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar's ruling emir, started a two-day visit to France on Tuesday, his first state visit to the country since his accession to the throne in 2013.
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
