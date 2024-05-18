May 18, 2024 at 02:01 am EDT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 AM GMT/02:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Fierce fighting in northern Gaza as aid starts to roll off US-built pier

CAIRO (Reuters)Israeli forces battled Hamas fighters in the narrow alleyways of Jabalia in northern Gaza on Friday in some of the fiercest engagements since they returned to the area a week ago, while in the south militants attacked tanks massing around Rafah.

AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK-ATTACKS/

Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province

KABUL/MADRID/DELHI (Reuters) Three Spanish tourists were killed and at least one Spaniard was injured in an attack by gunmen in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, Spain's foreign ministry said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

'Black history is American history,' Biden says as he launches fresh voter appeal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) President Joe Biden launched a fresh bid to bolster support from African American voters on Friday, looking to seal up cracks in the Democratic coalition that carried him to victory over Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-MINNESOTA/

Donald Trump falsely tells supporters he won Minnesota in 2020

Donald Trump falsely claimed on Friday that he won the 2020 presidential election in Minnesota and he said he would win this year in the state that has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate in over 50 years.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK/

US, TikTok seek fast-track schedule, ruling by Dec. 6 on potential ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) The U.S. Justice Department and TikTok on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

PARAMOUNT-M-A-SONY/

Sony and Apollo move ahead with Paramount bid process but reticent about earlier plan, NYT reports

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Apollo Global Management have signed nondisclosure agreements that will allow them to look at Paramount's books ahead of a potential bid for the movie studio's assets, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DABNEY-COLEMAN/

Actor Dabney Coleman, villainous boss in '9 to 5,' dies at 92

Dabney Coleman, a character actor who brought a glorious touch of smarm to the screen in playing comedic villains, mean-spirited bosses and outright jerks in films such as "9 to 5" and "Tootsie," has died at age 92.

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-BIRD/

At Cannes, Barry Keoghan jokes about doing a musical after 'Bird'

CANNES (Reuters) Does Barry Keoghan have a musical in his future? After dance scenes in two recent films, including director Andrea Arnold's fresh new Cannes Film Festival entry "Bird," the Irish actor joked that he is on the lookout.

SPORTS

GOLF-PGACHAMP/

Golf-Woods packing his bags after disastrous PGA Championship outing

A disastrous six-over-par 77 in the second round of the PGA Championship saw 15-times major winner Tiger Woods miles from the projected cut line in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, in his first tournament since the Masters.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ALLEGRI/

Soccer-Juventus fire coach Allegri for misbehaviour in Italian Cup final

MILAN (Reuters) Juventus sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri over his behaviour during and after this week's Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday.

UPCOMING

RELIGION

POPE-VERONA/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Verona

Pope Francis pays a one-day visit to the northern Italian city of Verona - his second trip out of Rome in barely three weeks. He will participate in an event dedicated to promoting peace and meet local clergy and youth before having lunch in a prison.

18 May

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/KINDS OF KINDNESS (PIX) (TV)

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos attend 'Kinds of Kindness' Cannes press conference

Yorgos Lanthimos and the star-studded cast of "Kinds of Kindness", including Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer and Willem Dafoe, attend the film's Cannes press conference.

18 May

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/OH CANADA (PIX) (TV)

Stars of 'Oh, Canada' attend the film's Cannes press conference

Filmmaker Paul Schrader and the stars of his new film "Oh, Canada", Richard Gere, Jacob Elordi and Uma Thurman, attend a Cannes press conference.

18 May

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CANADA-MORGUES/ (PIX)

In Canada, unclaimed bodies mount as costs put funerals out of reach

A growing number of dead bodies is going unclaimed in Canada as rising funeral costs leave families struggling to pay.

18 May

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRONTLINE (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Ukraine struggles to hold eastern front as Russians advance on cities

For Ukrainian gun commander Oleksandr Kozachenko, the long-awaited U.S. ammo can't come fast enough as he and his comrades struggle to hold off relentless Russian attacks.

He just hopes it won't be too late.

Moscow's troops have stepped up assaults on Ukraine's eastern front and are drawing closer to cities where citizens wait in terror.

18 May

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado, presidential candidate Gonzalez campaign together

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will hold a joint campaign event in Aragua state, as they try to rally support for their ticket for July elections.

18 May

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-GUNS (TV)

Trump to give speech at National Rifle Association annual meeting in Dallas

Former President Donald Trump to give speech at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) 153rd annual meeting in Dallas, Texas.

18 May

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KUGLER

Fed's Kugler speaks at University of Virginia commencement

Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks at University of Virginia 2024 Commencement Ceremony – Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy in Charlottesville, Va.

18 May