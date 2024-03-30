RUSSIA'S GAZPROM: CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, SATURDAY VOLUME AT 42.2 MLN CUBIC METRES
Stock market news
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
US, Japan to call for deeper cooperation in AI, semiconductors, Asahi says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the U.S. will announce closer cooperation in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) in a joint statement when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden next month, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on Saturday.
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET