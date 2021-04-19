Russian competition watchdog opens case against Google over YouTube curbs

Google has already come under pressure from the authorities this year for failing to delete what Russia calls banned content. Other western internet companies have also been targeted by Moscow, including Twitter Inc , which has been punitively slowed down.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FAS said the case concerned Google's YouTube unit and that the company's actions had resulted in the sudden blocking and deletion of some users' accounts, which it said could lead to restricted competition.

The state agency last week initiated proceedings against Yandex, sometimes referred to as 'Russia's Google', over competition law violations on the company's search engine, allegations that Yandex has denied.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Richard Chang)