SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Thursday said it will work with the government to deploy market stabilising measures if excessive volatility is seen in financial markets, it said in a statement after a policy meeting with the finance ministry. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
