SENCO to Create New Worldwide Headquarters Facility in Cincinnati

05/24/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
CINCINNATI, OHIO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools has announced a major investment in its 500,000-square-foot Newtown, Ohio, facility for the construction of a new 32,000-square-foot addition and 8,000-square-foot renovation of existing space. 

The expansion will add offices for sales, marketing and administrative staff, bringing all Cincinnati-based employees under one roof and making the Broadwell Road facility KYOCERA SENCO’s official worldwide headquarters.

“This is a great move for us to bring all our employees back together after working in separate buildings for decades,” said Cliff Mentrup, CEO of KYOCERA SENCO. “We continue to invest in our business, and we see a great benefit in putting our U.S. manufacturing and Cincinnati-based business operations under one roof.”

Kyocera Corporation, of Kyoto, Japan, acquired SENCO in 2017 and has invested millions of dollars in the Broadwell Road facility to support manufacturing equipment and research and development projects over the past three years.

The project is scheduled for completion by Summer 2022 and will not only include expanded office space, but also an employee cafeteria serving hot meals and a dedicated training, product education and innovation center. 

Mentrup added, “Part of our management philosophy at KYOCERA SENCO is to provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees.  It is our hope that creating a campus-like environment that encourages our team to collaborate and innovate furthers that goal.”

 

# # # 

About KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools, Inc.

KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools (KSIT) was formed in August 2017 when Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) acquired SENCO Holdings, Inc., a leader in creating fasteners and power fastening tools for residential, commercial, manufacturing and construction applications. Originally established in 1948, SENCO is renowned for its excellent product quality and diverse product line, which includes pneumatic and electric nailers, staplers, screw systems and compressors, as well as nails, staples, screws and specialty fasteners. KSIT’s manufacturing and marketing are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, with products sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.senco.com.


Josh Kegley
KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools
859-554-1114
josh@freemancommunications.biz

HOT NEWS