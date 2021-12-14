Savioke Announces Relay+, a Next-Generation Service Robot for Hotels, Offices, and Foodservice Operations

Relay+ dramatically lowers the cost and time of robot deployment, enabling customers to rapidly supplement staff, increase revenue, and save costs

Today, Savioke announced Relay+, a new generation service robot that brings unique benefits to owner/operators of hotels and office properties, foodservice operators, hospitals, and healthcare organizations. Relay+:

Seamlessly supplements staff in these times of labor shortages, enabling existing staff to focus on delighting guests, customers, and employees.

Increases revenue by meeting and capitalizing on today's increased demands for personalized delivery.

Eliminates previous barriers to robot deployment with the new "Rapid Install" capability, enabling it to start working in a matter of days.

Saves money by reliably and consistently operating 24x7x365 at low cost.

Offers a choice of three configurable payloads.

"Relay+ is a game-changer in service automation," said Bill Booth, VP Sales & Marketing at Savioke. "With its configurable payloads and quick-install capabilities, these robots can be integrated quickly into property operations and put to work quickly, generating top and bottom line benefits to customers."

Relay+ Helps Alleviate Service Industry Challenges

In the wake of a global hospitality industry labor shortage of more than 1.4 million unfilled job openings from pre-pandemic levels, Relay+ fills the shortage by off-loading room service and housekeeping delivery tasks from staff, enabling them to focus fully on guest service, improving their experience and their satisfaction. The robots are designed to operate safely in crowded public environments, reliably and efficiently completing their delivery tasks.

In addition, as guests begin traveling more and office workers come back to work, they are increasingly expecting delivery services. Hotels, offices, and food delivery services can capitalize on this demand and thus increase revenue, at low cost, by using the robots to make these runs. Several Relay customers have seen room and deskside delivery service revenues doubling, even tripling because of heightened demand and how easily Relay+ can deliver merchandise. And, of course, Relay+ is perfect for contact-free room service deliveries during ongoing fears about COVID-19.

What's New With Relay+ Service Robots

Relay+ capitalizes on Savioke's 8+ years of experience in operating in hotels, office buildings and hospitals around the world. Relay+'s fully autonomous "self-driving" capability enables it to safely and efficiently operate in crowded public environments. New with Relay+ is a unique and powerful capability to ride elevators completely autonomously without the need for expensive elevator integration. This "Rapid Install" capability enables the robots to be fully operational, generating revenue, saving costs and delighting guests, in days vs. months.

Moreover, Relay+ can be manufactured with a choice of three payload configurations:

Relay+1 provides a single, lockable bin capable of carrying packages, food delivery bags, and larger items.

provides a single, lockable bin capable of carrying packages, food delivery bags, and larger items. Relay+4 offers 4 individually addressable drawers capable of serving to-go food efficiently.

offers 4 individually addressable drawers capable of serving to-go food efficiently. Relay+S provides open shelves which can be configured to a customer's needs.

Of these configurations, the first two feature bins that are lockable and accessibly by PIN code or badge scan, thus maintaining payload security, chain-of-custody, and user peace-of-mind in the integrity of their deliveries.

"Service robots are becoming increasingly common in the hospitality and foodservice industries," says Steve Cousins, Savioke CEO and Founder. "Our safe, efficient robots have made more than 850,000 deliveries since 2014. What's more, they can work 24/7/365, only need to be trained once, enable service staff to spend more time with customers, and heighten employee job satisfaction."

What Customers Are Saying

"Our Relay service robots 'Alfred' and 'Geoffrey' assist with monotonous day-to-day can take on day-to-day tasks, enhancing our ability to deliver snacks, food, drinks, towels, and a wide range of items. Most importantly, our robots bring joy to our guests, while enhancing the guest experience and increasing overall satisfaction."

-- Vaughn Davis, General Manager of the Dream Hollywood

"Our Relay service robot (Botlr) is not just a novelty. He cuts room service time by up to 80%, makes it easier to do our jobs - and does not accept tips."

-- Jason Ransom, General Manager, Aloft Silicon Valley, Newark, CA

"Relay has boosted guest satisfaction, repeat business, and has contributed to higher occupancy rates, which means we can hire more people. In the first year, we've ranked #1 in average room rate and #1 in RevPAR among the entire competitive set."

-- Tom Beedon, Former General Manager, The Residence Inn by Marriott LAX

About Savioke

Founded in 2014, Savioke is committed to measurably improving people's lives. We provide simple, sophisticated, autonomous service robots that work safely, securely, reliably, and contact-free in human environments. To date, Savioke technology advanced robots have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries worldwide and are handling an expanding variety of tasks across the hospitality, healthcare, foodservice, and office environments.

For more information about Savioke service robots, visit www.savioke.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006336/en/