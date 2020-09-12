Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

Tropical storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Saturday and was poised to become a Category 1 hurricane, bringing high winds, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and called on residents still recovering from the last storm and pandemic restrictions to prepare for the storm.

Sally is expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain along the central Gulf Coast and could cause flash flooding from Florida through Louisiana, NHC forecaster Richard Pasch said.

The storm track was disrupting oil-production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for a second time in less than a month. An evening NHC forecast called for the storm's maximum sustained winds to reach 85 miles per hour (137 kph) ahead of a Tuesday landfall.

Tropical storm Sally is not projected to approach the size or intensity of Hurricane Laura in August, but it will cause up to 12-foot (4.2m) swells offshore, said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist for DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider.

Laura rampaged across the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago and grew into a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph) winds. It shut hundreds of offshore oil facilities, leveled coastal Louisiana towns and left residents of Louisiana and Texas without power for weeks.

Oil companies evacuated staff from some offshore platforms on Saturday as Sally reached warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Winds were 40 miles per hour (65 kph), according to a midday measure.

Chevron Corp and Murphy Oil Corp evacuated offshore production platforms, and Chevron was preparing to halt output at two, spokespeople said. Chevron said its Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery is following storm preparedness procedures.

Offshore oil producers Hess, BP, BHP and Occidental Petroleum said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take actions. Laura halted up to 1.5 million barrels per day of output and a half dozen refineries, two of which are still in the process of making repairs.

Further off in the Atlantic Ocean is tropical storm Paulette, which is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, and behind it are storm Rene and tropical depression 20.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.16% 36.55 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 0.10% 10.03 Delayed Quote.-62.57%
WTI 0.12% 37.296 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aCongo says it will reimburse VAT to mining companies after audit
RE
04:12aONCE AN AMERICAN FOE, NOW A FRIEND : OPEC turns 60
RE
03:59aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Secretary-General's remarks to the First Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator Facilitation Council Meeting
PU
03:35aASEAN ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH EAST ASIAN NATIONS : Chairman's Statement of The 27th ASEAN Regional Forum
PU
03:25aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Meets with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan
PU
03:00aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi on Common Interests Shared by China, Russia and India
PU
02:05aBoeing execs defend safety decisions on 737 MAX development
RE
01:38aFACTBOX-CONTINUITY AND REFORMS : Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga
RE
09/12Venezuela's PDVSA confirms oil leak into sea near refinery complex
RE
09/12Libya's Haftar committed to ending oil blockade, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion - sources
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
4TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION : With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors, sources..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group