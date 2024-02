By Emese Bartha

Slovakia hired banks as joint lead managers for the launch of a new 10-year benchmark bond, with the transaction planned in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the banks said Monday.

The banks hired as joint lead managers are J.P. Morgan, Slovenska sporitelna (Erste Group), Tatra banka (Raiffeisen Bank International Group) and UniCredit.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-24 0708ET