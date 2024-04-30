Communications services companies fell sharply as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

American Tower posted higher first-quarter net income and boosted its revenue projection for the year as usage of the real-estate investment trust's data centers and cell towers picked up following a postpandemic slump.

Paramount Global shares slid as hopes for a rapid end to the firm's merger saga.

