SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France's food and energy company Tereos invested in recent months to increase its sugar production in Brazil in the new season that starts in April, although it sees a fall in the overall sugarcane crop in the country's Centre-South area.

Tereos said it plans to make 2 million metric tons of sugar in Brazil in 2024/25 versus 1.9 million tons in 2023/24, as it will increase to 70% from 67% its total cane allocation for sugar production, according to the head of the Brazil unit, Pierre Santoul. (Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)