BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports may reach 8 million metric tons this year, above a target of 7.5 million metric tons, the government said on Wednesday.

The country shipped out 2.5 million metric tons of rice in the first quarter of the year, up 21% from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

"The Thai rice export situation has a bright trend," the government said, noting internal and external factors as well as prompt trade dealings.

Thailand, the world's second-largest shipper of the grain, earlier said it expected 2024 rice exports to fall about 14.4% to 7.5 million metric tons, hit by lower production and increased competition.

