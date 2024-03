BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account surplus of $2 billion in February, after a deficit of $0.2 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

The economy in February expanded slowly driven by tourism, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)