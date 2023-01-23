Top hedge funds earned sharply less for clients in 2022, LCH data shows

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The 20 best performing hedge fund
managers earned $22.4 billion for investors in 2022, marking
their slimmest gains since 2016 as many firms, including Tiger
Global Management, struggled with slumping financial markets,
LCH Investments data show.
The top 20 managers, led by Ken Griffin's Citadel,
Bridgewater Associates and D.E. Shaw Group, made less than half
of the $65.4 billion the group returned in 2021 when rising
stock prices led to a record return. In comparison, they made
$63.5 billion in 2020 and $59.3 billion in 2019.
Citadel’s gain of $16 billion last year was the largest
annual gain ever made by a hedge fund manager, LCH said.
In 2022, when fears of rising interest rates and
geopolitical uncertainty weighed on markets, investment firms
that focused on trading strategies and bet on macroeconomic
trends reaped gains. Those with strategies linked to market
moves stumbled.
Rick Sopher, chairman of LCH, a fund of funds firm that
tracks returns and is part of the Edmond de Rothschild Group,
said 2022 was a year of "great divergence" in which several of
the top 20 managers managed to make gains for their investors
despite the significant falls in equity and bond markets.
Last year will mostly be remembered as a tough one, with the
broader S&P 500 index losing 20% and blue chip hedge fund
managers like Tiger Global and Third Point nursing losses.
Overall, hedge funds lost $208 billion in 2022 for clients,
marking the biggest single-year decline since 2008, when they
lost $565 billion, LCH data showed.
Hedge funds, which were jointly managing $3.3 trillion on
Dec. 31, 2022, according to eVestment data, often promise to
outperform, especially when markets are stumbling.
There was a shakeup among the very best performers as
Griffin's Citadel moved into the top spot ahead of Bridgewater,
which earned $6.2 billion.
D.E. Shaw, Millennium Management, Soros Fund Management,
Elliott Management, and Viking Global Investors also ranked in
the top 10.
Caxton Associates and Moore Capital, firms helped by macro
trading in 2022, made it back onto the list, LCH said, while
Tiger Global, whose founder Chase Coleman got his start at
Julian Robertson's Tiger Management, and Third Point dropped off
the list.
Citadel, which was founded by Griffin in 1990, saw its
flagship Wellington portfolio gain 38% last year while its fixed
income fund was up 33%, according to a person familiar with the
numbers.
