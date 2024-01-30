January 30, 2024 at 04:10 am EST

STORY: Toyota has retained its title as the world's biggest carmaker for a fourth straight year.

On Tuesday, the Japanese giant said it sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023.

Sales were up 7.2% over the year.

That includes numbers for truck unit Hino Motors, and small-car maker Daihatsu.

Sales of Toyota's namesake brand and its luxury Lexus marque also hit a record of over 10 million.

Hybrids made up about a third of that total, but electric vehicles less than 1%.

Toyota is widely seen to have lagged rivals in the development of battery-powered cars, but is now making a concerted effort to catch up.

The overall numbers put it well ahead of second-placed Volkswagen.

Earlier this month it reported a 12% rise in deliveries to 9.2 million units.

That marked a post-health crisis recovery for the German firm, which has seen supply-chain bottlenecks ease.

Toyota production hit a speed-bump this week, however.

The company said it was suspending shipments of certain models, including some Land Cruiser SUVs.

That is after it found irregularities in the testing of engines developed by an affiliate.