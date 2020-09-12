U.S. Gulf of Mexico storm could reach hurricane strength Monday -NHC

HOUSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A weather disturbance off the
tip of Florida could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday,
bringing wind, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf
Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The disturbance could become Tropical Storm Sally on
Saturday as it moves up the eastern Gulf of Mexico dropping up
to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain along the western Florida coast to
Tampa, forecasters said.
Its current track will bring the fledging storm toward
oil-producing areas in the central Gulf, where it could develop
into a hurricane as soon as Monday. The latest NHC forecast https://tinyurl.com/y27ulm4z
calls for the storm's maximum sustained winds to reach 80 miles
per hour (129 kph).
Chevron Corp was evacuating its Blind Faith and Petronius
production platforms and preparing to halt output, a spokeswoman
said. The company said its other Gulf of Mexico offshore
platforms were operating normally.
Other oil and gas producers, many of which recently resumed
offshore production after Hurricane Laura tore through the Gulf
last month, said they were monitoring the storm and preparing to
take action if needed.
"We are still outside the tee time to make a decision," for
most Gulf of Mexico producers, said Jim Foerster, chief
meteorologist for DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data
provider. The storm could move slowly and change its current
path over the next few days, he said.
The storm is not projected to approach the size or intensity
of Laura, which hit the coast as a major hurricane with 150 mph
winds, but it will bring up to 12-foot (4.2m) waves to offshore
facilities, he said.
