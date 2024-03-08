HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill off the coast of Huntington beach, California, which is believed to be coming from a platform, local officials said on Friday.

The spill is estimated to be around two miles in length, said a spokesperson for Donald Wagner, the Third District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

