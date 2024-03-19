The prime contractors of the anti-tank missiles are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech)
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $260 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The prime contractors of the anti-tank missiles are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|433.4 USD
|+0.05%
|+0.38%
|104B
|95.42 USD
|+2.09%
|+5.41%
|124B
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 PM ET
BOJ cuts maximum limit of JGB purchase amount after major policy shift
Mexico central bank expected to cut key rate, 16 of 17 analysts predict
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 3M Company, Snowflake, Splunk, Micron, Nvidia...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Philippines sees up to $6 bln of investments in casino sector in next 5 years