Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics startup Flexport is planning to lay off about 20% of its workforce in the coming weeks, The Information reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Stock market news
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly loss; BoC signal raises "two-way risk" for currency
Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after U.S. inflation reading
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
Cuba counts on Russians to boost still-ailing tourism sector in 2024
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chewy, Coinbase Global, IBM, Intel, Snap...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- US logistics startup Flexport to lay off 20% of its workforce - The Information