Shares of power producers fell as a resurgence in the sector stalled.

Two major utilities, Constellation Energy and NRG, have surged by more than 30% for the year to date, so backing those out the utility sector would likely be in the negative, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Ballard Power Systems' stock was rallying after the fuel-cell maker said it inked its largest supplier deal since it was founded in 1979.

