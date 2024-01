Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of a bumpy start to the year for equities and rate expectations.

Spanish utility Iberdrola's U.S. renewables subsidiary Avangrid ended a merger agreement with power company PNM Resources after rejecting a bid to extend the deadline of the $4.3 billion deal reached in October 2020.

