Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outcome of economic-stimulus negotiations by buying into defensive safe havens.

Hurricane Sally took aim at Louisiana's Gulf Coast on Monday, as thousands of people prepared for heavy rain and potentially deadly flooding from New Orleans to the Alabama-Florida state line.

Power is likely to be knocked out by the storm, which could make landfall as a Force 2 hurricane.

