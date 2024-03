Valeo: BlackRock exceeds 5% of share capital

March 28, 2024 at 09:39 am EDT Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared to the AMF that on March 26 it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of Valeo's share capital and held 5.04% of the share capital and 4.66% of the voting rights of the automotive supplier.



The American asset management behemoth states that this threshold crossing is the result of an acquisition of Valeo shares off and on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.