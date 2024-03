HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 799,000 metric tons of coffee in the first three months of 2024, up 44.4% from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

Coffee export revenue in the same period rose 54% to $1.9 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)