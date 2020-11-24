Visible : Teams Up with Dan Levy and His Iconic Eyebrows in New “Unlimited Eyebrowsing” Ad Campaign

New Campaign Cleverly Highlights the Wireless Carrier’s ‘Brow-sing’ Capabilities

Visible, the wireless carrier brought to you by Verizon, has teamed up with 4-time Emmy® Award-winner Dan Levy and his iconic eyebrows to debut “Unlimited Eyebrowsing,” a new advertising campaign that brings to life and showcases the benefits of Visible’s unique capabilities surrounding unlimited “brows”-ing.

“It’s not every day that you get to collaborate with a brand willing to give you the reins creatively. Ensuring that I could celebrate being myself in this campaign was key, and I’m grateful to the Visible team for getting behind that in a big way,” said Levy.

The fully integrated national campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Madwell, and features five unique spots starring Levy.

Separately, Visible launched a new interactive companion site, www.UnlimitedEyeBrowsing.com, filled with hundreds of pieces of unique content, all themed around eyebrows, allowing visitors to utilize Visible’s unlimited data “to find out where the Internet ends.” The site features a wide array of fun and unique touchpoints all centered around brows, including a "browse with your brows" function where you can actually navigate the site by raising your eyebrows to the screen.

“With everything happening in the world, it only made Visible’s commitment to community and kindness that much more important,” said Visible CEO Miguel Quriouga. “We were thrilled to collaborate with Dan Levy on this campaign that adds a bit of much needed humor at this time.

About Visible

Named by Fast Company on their 2020 Most Innovative Companies, and backed by Verizon, Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the US, offering unlimited text, talk, data, and hotspot, all running on Verizon’s 4G LTE Network. Visible is fundamentally changing the way consumers get, pay for, and manage their phone service. For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store.

