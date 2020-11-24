Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visible : Teams Up with Dan Levy and His Iconic Eyebrows in New “Unlimited Eyebrowsing” Ad Campaign

11/24/2020 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Campaign Cleverly Highlights the Wireless Carrier’s ‘Brow-sing’ Capabilities

Visible, the wireless carrier brought to you by Verizon, has teamed up with 4-time Emmy® Award-winner Dan Levy and his iconic eyebrows to debut “Unlimited Eyebrowsing,” a new advertising campaign that brings to life and showcases the benefits of Visible’s unique capabilities surrounding unlimited “brows”-ing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005927/en/

“It’s not every day that you get to collaborate with a brand willing to give you the reins creatively. Ensuring that I could celebrate being myself in this campaign was key, and I’m grateful to the Visible team for getting behind that in a big way,” said Levy.

The fully integrated national campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Madwell, and features five unique spots starring Levy.

Separately, Visible launched a new interactive companion site, www.UnlimitedEyeBrowsing.com, filled with hundreds of pieces of unique content, all themed around eyebrows, allowing visitors to utilize Visible’s unlimited data “to find out where the Internet ends.” The site features a wide array of fun and unique touchpoints all centered around brows, including a "browse with your brows" function where you can actually navigate the site by raising your eyebrows to the screen.

“With everything happening in the world, it only made Visible’s commitment to community and kindness that much more important,” said Visible CEO Miguel Quriouga. “We were thrilled to collaborate with Dan Levy on this campaign that adds a bit of much needed humor at this time.

For more information, please visit www.Visible.com, or join the conversation on social at @visiblemobile, #UnlimitedEyeBrowsing.

About Visible

Named by Fast Company on their 2020 Most Innovative Companies, and backed by Verizon, Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the US, offering unlimited text, talk, data, and hotspot, all running on Verizon’s 4G LTE Network. Visible is fundamentally changing the way consumers get, pay for, and manage their phone service. For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:15pRed Light Holland Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
NE
02:14pAspire Introduces ‘Broadcasting on the Blockchain' Messaging Feature
GL
02:11pSONOS MOVE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Sonos WiFi & Bluetooth Speaker Savings Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
BU
02:11pPOWERFLEX : Completes EV Charging System for Buck Institute for Research on Aging
BU
02:08pDORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pVISIBLE : Teams Up with Dan Levy and His Iconic Eyebrows in New “Unlimited Eyebrowsing” Ad Campaign
BU
02:04pEQUIFAX : Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator from Equifax Offers Expanded Insights to State Agencies Making Social Service Benefit Determinations
PR
02:04pSemper Fi & America's Fund Announces ‘You Are Not Alone' Initiative to Connect with Veterans Suffering in Silence
GL
02:03pHOME BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pAZZ INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5Bitcoin climbs towards all-time high after topping $19,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ