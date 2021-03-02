Western Dental Joins with San Diego County Dental Society to Provide Free Dental Care

Free dental screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnishes for underserved children

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, has partnered with the San Diego County Dental Society, the County’s Dental Health Initiative and Share the Care in support of the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program, which provides free dental screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnishes to underserved children.

The free dental services will be provided at one-day clinics at all 16 Western Dental and Western Dental Kids locations in San Diego County through March 19. Dental sealants and fluoride varnishes are painless and effective treatments for the prevention of tooth decay, the single most common chronic disease among children.

“We know that far too many children do not have access to the care they need,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer at Western Dental. “For us, joining with the SDCDS is a great way to serve and support communities where we have offices.”

The Give Kids A Smile® (GKAS) program, launched nationally in 2003, provides underserved children ages 1 through 18 with free oral health care. Each year approximately 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental team members volunteer at local GKAS events to provide free oral health education, screenings, preventive and restorative treatment to over 300,000 children. More than 6 million underserved children have received free oral health services through the GKAS program.

Appointments are required at the free GKAS events, which kicked off Monday, February 22, and will continue for four weeks at these times and locations:

Western Dental Location Date Phone 3805 Mission Ave, Suite A Oceanside, CA 92058 Tuesday, March 2 760-439-0434 1450 N. Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Wednesday, March 3 760-370-3951 12649 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Thursday, March 4 858-375-7401 1539 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950 Friday, March 5 619-474-1072 286 Euclid Ave #201 San Diego, CA 92114 Friday, March 5 619-477-3386 4123 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Tuesday, March 9 760-480-8700 1468 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027 Tuesday, March 9 760-480-8700 169 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078 Wednesday March 10 760-916-9596 1450 N Santa Fe Ave, Suite A&C, Vista, CA 92083 Thursday, March 11 760-322-8713 7046 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Friday, March 12 619-419-1347 5807 University Ave, Suite 3-5, San Diego, CA 92115 Wednesday, March 17 619-610-1132 583 N 2nd St, El Cajon, CA 92021 Thursday, March 18 619-440-6222

“The doctors and staff who serve at these events fill a real need and provide a valuable service to the community,” said Edwin Rivera, Vice President-Community Engagement & Strategic Alliances for Western Dental. “We are happy to be a part of this and grateful to all who participate.”

For more information on the GKAS event, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL. For a comprehensive list of participating dental offices throughout the county, visit www.sdcds.org.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 323 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

