Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Western Dental Joins with San Diego County Dental Society to Provide Free Dental Care

03/02/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free dental screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnishes for underserved children

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, has partnered with the San Diego County Dental Society, the County’s Dental Health Initiative and Share the Care in support of the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program, which provides free dental screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnishes to underserved children.

The free dental services will be provided at one-day clinics at all 16 Western Dental and Western Dental Kids locations in San Diego County through March 19. Dental sealants and fluoride varnishes are painless and effective treatments for the prevention of tooth decay, the single most common chronic disease among children.

“We know that far too many children do not have access to the care they need,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer at Western Dental. “For us, joining with the SDCDS is a great way to serve and support communities where we have offices.”

The Give Kids A Smile® (GKAS) program, launched nationally in 2003, provides underserved children ages 1 through 18 with free oral health care. Each year approximately 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental team members volunteer at local GKAS events to provide free oral health education, screenings, preventive and restorative treatment to over 300,000 children. More than 6 million underserved children have received free oral health services through the GKAS program.

Appointments are required at the free GKAS events, which kicked off Monday, February 22, and will continue for four weeks at these times and locations:

Western Dental Location

 

Date

 

Phone

3805 Mission Ave, Suite A Oceanside, CA 92058

Tuesday, March 2

760-439-0434

1450 N. Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

 

Wednesday, March 3

 

760-370-3951

12649 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064

 

Thursday, March 4

 

858-375-7401

1539 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950

 

Friday, March 5

 

619-474-1072

286 Euclid Ave #201 San Diego, CA 92114

 

Friday, March 5

 

619-477-3386

4123 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92105

 

Tuesday, March 9

 

760-480-8700

1468 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027

 

Tuesday, March 9

 

760-480-8700

169 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

 

Wednesday March 10

 

760-916-9596

1450 N Santa Fe Ave, Suite A&C, Vista, CA 92083

 

Thursday, March 11

 

760-322-8713

7046 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

 

Friday, March 12

 

619-419-1347

5807 University Ave, Suite 3-5, San Diego, CA 92115

 

Wednesday, March 17

 

619-610-1132

583 N 2nd St, El Cajon, CA 92021

 

Thursday, March 18

 

619-440-6222

“The doctors and staff who serve at these events fill a real need and provide a valuable service to the community,” said Edwin Rivera, Vice President-Community Engagement & Strategic Alliances for Western Dental. “We are happy to be a part of this and grateful to all who participate.”

For more information on the GKAS event, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL. For a comprehensive list of participating dental offices throughout the county, visit www.sdcds.org.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 323 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pVOLUNTIS  : Publication of a New Study on Voluntis by Brokerage Firm Bryan, Garnier & Co
BU
12:08pCipla Gulf and Alvotech Expand Partnership for Commercialization of Biosimilars in Australia and New Zealand
BU
12:08pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES  : FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Any and All Tender Offer
BU
12:07p2021 Seminar Series on Economics
PU
12:07pSpecial Account for the Extraordinary Solidarity Contribution
PU
12:07pMILESTONE MEDICAL  : COMMENCES SALES OF COMPUFLO® / CATHCHECK™ DISPOSABLES TO THE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
PU
12:07pMichigan-based cybersecurity company AaDya Security names cybersecurity executive, Julie Cullivan to Board of Directors
PR
12:06pFNB NAMIBIA  : Katutura Hospital Beds Get Facelift Courtesy of Firstrand Namibia Hope Fund
AQ
12:06pENTERGY  : AEP, Dominion, Duke, Entergy, Southern Company and TVA Add Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers to (Cont.)
PU
12:06pBANK OF IRELAND  : Year End Results 2020 - Announcement and Q&A Transcript - 166 KB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3Target to invest $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as online demand soars
4RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Engineering firm Renishaw mulls sale as founders keen to bow out
5To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ