RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
What's News : World-Wide

09/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Eighty-seven large wildfires have burned more than 4.6 million acres in 10 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, leaving at least 35 people dead.

Trump put the blame on forest management rather than climate change for the unprecedented wildfires, while Biden focused on global warming.

The administration is withdrawing a plan to tighten Medicaid oversight after concerns of funding cuts to states amid a pandemic.

Hurricane Sally took aim at the central Gulf Coast as thousands of people prepared for heavy rain and potentially deadly flooding.

Prosecutors in Lancaster, Pa., are investigating a fatal shooting by police and pursuing charges against people who later set fires and damaged property.

The Trump administration can wind down humanitarian protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, a federal appeals court ruled.

Putin pledged support for Belarus's president, signaling Moscow's intention to bolster its embattled junior partner.

Candidates loyal to Putin swept regional and local elections despite pockets of support for Navalny's opposition movement.

Religious leaders and business owners in Israel are rushing to prepare for a second nationwide Covid-19 lockdown that is set to upend the Jewish holidays.

